- Home
- Business
- News
- Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana visits Karachi, meets Commissione ..
Chairman Federal Board Of Revenue (FBR) Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana Visits Karachi, Meets Commissioners-IR
Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2024 | 11:17 PM
Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana along with Member-IR (Operations) Mir Badshah Khan Wazir on Friday visited Large Taxpayers Office (LTO), Karachi and held meeting with Chief Commissioners-IR of Large Taxpayers Office, Medium Taxpayers Office, Corporate Tax Office, Karachi
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana along with Member-IR (Operations) Mir Badshah Khan Wazir on Friday visited Large Taxpayers Office (LTO), Karachi and held meeting with Chief Commissioners-IR of Large Taxpayers Office, Medium Taxpayers Office, Corporate Tax Office, Karachi.
The meeting was also attended by Chief-IR (Operations) Arshad Nawaz Chheena and all Commissioners-IR posted at field formations based in Karachi, said a news release.
During the meeting, Chairman FBR evaluated the performance of field formations regarding revenue collection during the ongoing financial year.
All Chief Commissioners-IR gave detailed presentations on the assigned budgetary targets and strategies adopted to meet them.
They also highlighted the cases where the demanded tax was recovered after due legal proceedings.
Malik Amjed Zubair emphasized the need to examine the validity and legality of input tax claimed by taxpayers to unearth cases of Tax fraud and fake/flying invoices and ensure recovery of Sales Tax evaded through fraudulent ways.
Keeping in view the importance of Broadening of Tax Base, Chairman FBR held a separate meeting with Chief Commissioners-IR of Regional Tax Office-I & II, Karachi to evaluate their performance and achievements of District Tax Officers.
He directed them to go all out against those who are required to be registered with FBR but are not registered.
He also underscored the need to enforce returns of non-filers by adopting penal measures enshrined in Income Tax Ordinance, 2001.
Earlier, Chairman FBR also held a meeting with Chief Collectors and Collectors of Customs Karachi at Customs House Karachi for the similar purpose.
While Chairing the meeting, the Chairman commended the anti-smuggling operations of Pakistan Customs and encouraged them to continue their efforts to eliminate the menace.
The meetings concluded with appreciation for field formations and Pakistan Customs for their dedicated efforts in meeting revenue targets for the current financial year.
Recent Stories
Sultan's to maintain dominance at home ground: Dhani
Tennis: Qatar Open WTA results - collated
Pakistan committed to movement of people, goods across Pak-Afghan border: FO
Army symbol of Federation, Pakistan's saviour: Pir Pagara
Music, razzle dazzle to mark opening match of HBL PSL 9 tomorrow
Mirwaiz placed under house detention in Srinagar
Political, economic stability need of hour: Jam Kamal
Provincial Boot Camp on education reforms held
MQM-P urges govt to withdraw fresh increase in gas tariff
Early smoking cessation may boost survival in lung cancer patients
PML-N prioritizes national interest over political fallout
KP Govt launches GIS-based CUIPTMIS
More Stories From Business
-
KP Govt launches GIS-based CUIPTMIS1 hour ago
-
Early cotton cultivation to give bumper production: DD Agriculture2 hours ago
-
SCCI urges govt to review raise in gas price3 hours ago
-
PBS launches training for 7th agri census Supervisors, Enumerators3 hours ago
-
National level operation against Non-Duty Paid/ counterfeit cigarettes3 hours ago
-
Seed processing industry negligible in country: experts3 hours ago
-
Textile exports earn $9.738 billion for Pakistan in 7 months4 hours ago
-
PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 1,147 points4 hours ago
-
Hong Kong Customs busts largest money laundering case on record5 hours ago
-
Malaysia's economy eases to 3.7 pct in 2023 amid global challenges6 hours ago
-
Prices of essential kitchen items fall by 0.78 pc6 hours ago
-
Rupee gains 01 paisa against dollar6 hours ago