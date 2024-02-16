Open Menu

Chairman Federal Board Of Revenue (FBR) Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana Visits Karachi, Meets Commissioners-IR

Sumaira FH Published February 16, 2024 | 11:17 PM

Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana visits Karachi, meets Commissioners-IR

Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana along with Member-IR (Operations) Mir Badshah Khan Wazir on Friday visited Large Taxpayers Office (LTO), Karachi and held meeting with Chief Commissioners-IR of Large Taxpayers Office, Medium Taxpayers Office, Corporate Tax Office, Karachi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2024) Chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana along with Member-IR (Operations) Mir Badshah Khan Wazir on Friday visited Large Taxpayers Office (LTO), Karachi and held meeting with Chief Commissioners-IR of Large Taxpayers Office, Medium Taxpayers Office, Corporate Tax Office, Karachi.

The meeting was also attended by Chief-IR (Operations) Arshad Nawaz Chheena and all Commissioners-IR posted at field formations based in Karachi, said a news release.

During the meeting, Chairman FBR evaluated the performance of field formations regarding revenue collection during the ongoing financial year.

All Chief Commissioners-IR gave detailed presentations on the assigned budgetary targets and strategies adopted to meet them.

They also highlighted the cases where the demanded tax was recovered after due legal proceedings.

Malik Amjed Zubair emphasized the need to examine the validity and legality of input tax claimed by taxpayers to unearth cases of Tax fraud and fake/flying invoices and ensure recovery of Sales Tax evaded through fraudulent ways.

Keeping in view the importance of Broadening of Tax Base, Chairman FBR held a separate meeting with Chief Commissioners-IR of Regional Tax Office-I & II, Karachi to evaluate their performance and achievements of District Tax Officers.

He directed them to go all out against those who are required to be registered with FBR but are not registered.

He also underscored the need to enforce returns of non-filers by adopting penal measures enshrined in Income Tax Ordinance, 2001.

Earlier, Chairman FBR also held a meeting with Chief Collectors and Collectors of Customs Karachi at Customs House Karachi for the similar purpose.

While Chairing the meeting, the Chairman commended the anti-smuggling operations of Pakistan Customs and encouraged them to continue their efforts to eliminate the menace.

The meetings concluded with appreciation for field formations and Pakistan Customs for their dedicated efforts in meeting revenue targets for the current financial year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan FBR All

Recent Stories

Sultan's to maintain dominance at home ground: Dha ..

Sultan's to maintain dominance at home ground: Dhani

4 minutes ago
 Tennis: Qatar Open WTA results - collated

Tennis: Qatar Open WTA results - collated

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan committed to movement of people, goods ac ..

Pakistan committed to movement of people, goods across Pak-Afghan border: FO

2 minutes ago
 Army symbol of Federation, Pakistan's saviour: Pir ..

Army symbol of Federation, Pakistan's saviour: Pir Pagara

2 minutes ago
 Music, razzle dazzle to mark opening match of HBL ..

Music, razzle dazzle to mark opening match of HBL PSL 9 tomorrow

7 minutes ago
 Mirwaiz placed under house detention in Srinagar

Mirwaiz placed under house detention in Srinagar

2 minutes ago
Political, economic stability need of hour: Jam Ka ..

Political, economic stability need of hour: Jam Kamal

2 minutes ago
 Provincial Boot Camp on education reforms held

Provincial Boot Camp on education reforms held

2 minutes ago
 MQM-P urges govt to withdraw fresh increase in gas ..

MQM-P urges govt to withdraw fresh increase in gas tariff

2 minutes ago
 Early smoking cessation may boost survival in lung ..

Early smoking cessation may boost survival in lung cancer patients

2 minutes ago
 PML-N prioritizes national interest over political ..

PML-N prioritizes national interest over political fallout

2 minutes ago
 KP Govt launches GIS-based CUIPTMIS

KP Govt launches GIS-based CUIPTMIS

1 hour ago

More Stories From Business