Chairman FF-STEEL, Former Senator Nauman Wazir Invited To PAF Academy

Faizan Hashmi Published January 06, 2023 | 07:16 PM

Chairman FF-STEEL, former Senator Nauman Wazir invited to PAF Academy

Chairman FF-STEEL, former Senator Nauman Wazir was invited by PAF Academy Risalpur (Department of Aerospace Engineering) on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Chairman FF-STEEL, former Senator Nauman Wazir was invited by PAF academy Risalpur (Department of Aerospace Engineering) on Friday.

During his alma mater, the College of Aeronautical Engineering, the former Senator Nauman Wazir highlighted the importance of Academia�Industry linkage and realigning the syllabus more towards the practical requirement of employers and the importance of Reverse Engineering versus Research & Development.

