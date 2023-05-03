UrduPoint.com

Chairman Gives Representation To ICCI In CDA Board Meetings

Muhammad Irfan Published May 03, 2023 | 07:09 PM

Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Chairman CDA Captain (Retd) Noor Ul Amin Mengal along with his team visited the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2023 ) :Chief Commissioner Islamabad and Chairman CDA Captain (Retd) Noor Ul Amin Mengal along with his team visited the Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI).

Speaking on the occasion he said that the business community is an important stakeholder in the development of the city, therefore, President ICCI would be invited as a member to CDA board meetings to include the voice of the business community in CDA's policy-making process.

CDA Member Finance Syed Mazhar Hussain Shah, Member Engineering Syed Munawar Shah, Member Planning & Design Waseem Hayat Bajwa, Member State Muhammad Afnan Alam Khan, Member Environment Captain (Retd) Anwar ul Haque, Member Inspection Riaz Randhawa, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon and others were present on the occasion.

The chairman said that CDA will provide plots to ICCI for the construction of an expo center, school and hospital while a sports ground will also be given to the chamber.

He said that CDA is making business-friendly policies to facilitate the business community.

He said that commercial plots will be given to the business community on 33, 50 and 99-year lease so that they do not face any problem in doing business.

He said that commercial building drawings will also be approved within a month.

He said that all the markets of Islamabad will be developed and upgraded on modern lines.

He said that to solve the problem of parking in the markets, 6 more parking plazas will be constructed through the private sector by allotting them plots on lease for 33 years.

He said that 9 sectors including car showrooms and transport terminals have been exempted from commercial fee and plots would be given to them on 33 years lease.

He said that sanitation system in rural areas will be outsourced and public toilets in markets will also be built through the private sector on a leased basis.

He said that powers have been withdrawn from building inspectors and a better system is being introduced.

He said that all mega projects in Islamabad will be completed by July this year.

He said that the Building Control Cell Inspectors who had issued notices on the previous dates would be suspended and legal action would be taken against them.

He said that the issue of encroachments in markets will be addressed in consultation with ICCI and concerned market associations.

He also announced CDA Liaison Officers for ICCI who will assist in resolving CDA and MCI-related issues of the business community.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, highlighted the key issues of the business community including the representation of ICCI in CDA Board, allotment of plots to ICCI for expo center, school and hospital.

