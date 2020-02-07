UrduPoint.com
Chairman HSATI Emphasizes Motivating Farmers To Sow Cotton Crop For Textile Industry Promotion

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 05:59 PM

Chairman Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry Mazhar-ul-Haq Choudhry has emphasized upon the federal and provincial governments to motivate farmers to sow cotton crop so that textile industry of the country could be promoted and valuable foreign exchange could be earned through cotton export

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2020 ) :Chairman Hyderabad SITE Association of Trade and Industry Mazhar-ul-Haq Choudhry has emphasized upon the Federal and provincial governments to motivate farmers to sow cotton crop so that textile industry of the country could be promoted and valuable foreign exchange could be earned through cotton export.

In a statement issued here on Friday, the Chairman HSATI said that the farmers have developed trend of sowing cane in their agriculture fields causing reduction in production of cotton. The government should motivate the farmers community to enhance cotton production instead of sugarcane so that it could not only help the textile sector but also earn valuable foreign exchange through exports.

The country is already experiencing acute shortage of water in rivers and dams and sowing of cotton will also help in preserving the water for other crops, he said and added that cane crop taking ten times high water quantity as compared to cotton crop. The sowing of cotton will also help in preserving water in order to overcome other requirements of the people of the country, he added.

He hoped that the federal and provincial government will consider the facts and motivate the farmers to sow cotton for the larger interests of the country.

