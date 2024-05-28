ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) Chairman International Creative Exchange (ICE) Atta-ul-Karim on Tuesday said that tourism and education are important sectors to promote ‘Creative Economy in Pakistan’ and to connect Pakistan with trillion Dollar Indonesia economy.

International Creative Exchange (ICE) as his vision includes promoting the concept of ‘Creative Economy, connecting Pakistan with modern and innovative economies including Indonesia, bringing investment in the tourism sector in Pakistan and developing it along modern lines, Chairman ICE, Atta-ul-Karim said.

He said this while addressing a press conference along with Charge d’Affairs Indonesia in Islamabad, Rahmat Hindiarta to announce the business and investment promotion in Pakistan and shared his vision with media in National Press Club (NPC) Islamabad.

Chairman ICE said that the only solution to the severe economic challenges that Pakistan is currently facing is the ‘Creative Economy’ and Indonesia has become the world's largest economy with this concept.

He said that Indonesia is currently the first trillion economy of the Islamic world, which is moving step by step with the rest of the world. This country has major tourist destinations including Bali.

He said that there is a lot of tourism potential in the northern regions of Pakistan. And international investment is very important for its promotion.

Chairman ICE said that Pakistan can develop only through the promotion of trade and investment, loans do not create an economy and it is necessary to connect Pakistan to the international supply value chain, without which it is difficult for the country's economy to move forward.

He said that he intends to bring investment in the northern regions of Pakistan, including Hunza, Gilt-Baltistan, Skardu and Hazara, Galiyat and Kaghan regions of Pakistan.

Atta said that for the promotion of tourism and tourism industry in Pakistan, he intends to create an institution of modern education for tourism and hoteling in tourist destination.

He said that he has brought a comprehensive plan for the promotion of Creative Economy in Pakistan, in which tourism, education, filmmaking, literature and culture are very important, in which a lot of progress is expected in the near future.

He said that his organization International Creative Exchange (ICE) is a non-political organization that wants to connect Indonesia and the rest of the world through industry, trade, economy and investment.

He said that ICE was founded in Indonesia and the organization will work for the promotion of economy and trade in Indonesia and the international world.

In this regard, Pakistan will be the first country that has been selected for the economic and commercial activities and cooperation of this organization because “I am the founder of the organization from Pakistan.”

Chairman ICE said that he is making his sincere efforts to play his full role in the economic integration of both countries by working on tourism, cultural promotion and commodity export in Pakistan and Indonesia.

He said that ICE is keen on the economic development of Pakistan by working hard on such economic potential in both countries and the rest of the world.

Meanwhile addressing the press conference, with Charge d’Affairs Indonesia in Islamabad, Rahmat Hindiarta said the Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia in Islamabad keeps the strong relations between Indonesia and Pakistan always relevant as it was expected by both countries respective founding fathers, President Sukarno and Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

Senior diplomat said that there are at least two priorities set up by the Indonesian Embassy in Islamabad to convert the excellent relations between the two fraternal countries through economic diplomacy by up scaling the bilateral trade volume and people-to-people contact by intensifying exchange visits by i.a. religious figures, politicians, military officials and cadets, academics, students, as well as tourists of the world's two largest Muslim countries.

He said the Indonesian Embassy warmly welcomes the launching of ICE, since it is in line with the Embassy's two priorities of diplomacy in Pakistan.

The ICE is expected to be a reliable partner for the both Indonesian and Pakistani Governments to continuously strengthen bilateral relations by bridging the Indonesian-Pakistani business communities and facilitating collaboration among peoples, he said.