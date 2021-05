Chairman KPT inspected Tug Shanawer-II

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Chairman Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Nadir Mumtaz Warraich on Monday inspected Tug Shanawer-II and inspected tugging operation over there, a KPT statement said. General Manager (Engineering) and CME-1 were also present on the occasion.

Chairman KPT and General Manager (Engineering) appreciated hard work of Engineering and DC department. Tugging operations were taking place at Karachi Port. Container vessel berthing was facilitated with tug boats.