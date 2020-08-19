Chairman NA Committee on Interior assures to present rent control act in next session

Chairman of National Assembly Standing Committee on Interior Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz Wednesday assured that he would try his best to present the amended bill of rent control act for Islamabad in the next session of the National Assembly so that it could be passed into a law

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :Chairman of National Assembly Standing Committee on Interior Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz Wednesday assured that he would try his best to present the amended bill of rent control act for Islamabad in the next session of the National Assembly so that it could be passed into a law.

He said this while addressing the business community during his visit to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), said a news release.

He said the NA Standing Committee on Interior has already passed the bill and all possible efforts would be made to present it in the next session of the national assembly for its passage.

The chairman asked the ICCI to send him the details of issues being faced by the business community related to CDA, Police, IESCO and other departments in writing and assured that he would play a role for their redressal.

He said he would try for the inclusion of the ICCI President in the CDA Master Plan Revision Committee to get the input of the business community.

Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz said that efforts were afoot to form a transport authority for Islamabad to address the transport issues of the citizens.

He said the flyover in Bara Kahu would be constructed in next financial year as some technical reasons have caused its delay this year.

He said that a ring road for Islamabad would be developed for which survey was in progress.

He said the business community was a major stakeholder in the economy and the government was focused on promoting ease of doing business for them.

He said that Islamabad would be developed as a model city in collaboration of business community.

Speaking on the occasion, ICCI President Muhammad Ahmed Waheed appreciated the construction package of the government that has the potential to turn around the economy.

However, he urged the government to extend its last from December 31 this year to June 30, 2021 so that maximum investors could invest in the construction industry.

He said that the bill of rent control act should be get passed from the parliament as it was a longstanding issue and its enactment into law would address the concerns of traders and help promote business activities.