Chairman Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) Asim Raza, PFMA Discuss Flour Millers Problems

Umer Jamshaid Published April 10, 2023 | 10:05 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2023 ) :A delegation, led by Chairman Pakistan Flour Mills Association (PFMA) Asim Raza, met with Caretaker Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce SM Tanveer to discuss their problems here at Civil Secretariat on Monday.

Provincial Minister Excise and Taxation Bilal Afzal, Secretary food Muhammad Zaman Wattoo and Director Food were also present in the meeting.

The delegation informed about the issues related to the issuance, purchase and permit of wheat.

The Provincial Minister said that Punjab government is spending Rs 53 billion on providing free flour to deserving families, adding that more than 100 million people would benefit from the largest Ramadan package in the history of the province.

He said that along with the supply of free flour, the cheap flour would also be made available in the markets.

