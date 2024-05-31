Chairman PARC For Collective Efforts To Preserve Medicinal, Aromatic Plants
Sumaira FH Published May 31, 2024 | 07:29 PM
Chairman Pakistan Agriculture Research Council Dr Ghulam Muhammad Ali Friday stressed the need of collective efforts to preserve medicinal and aromatic plants
He was addressing a seminar on Sustainable Conservation Practices for Medicinal and Aromatic Plants of Pakistan, said a press release issued here.
Dr Ali emphasizing the pivotal role of these plants in maintaining ecosystem balance and human well-being.
He urged attendees to approach the seminar with open minds, a spirit of collaboration, and a commitment to do action. He said collective responsibility should be shared by all stakeholders in ensuring the conservation of medicinal and aromatic plants.
The event concluded with a call to pave the way for a future where conservation efforts transcend mere goals and become a steadfast commitment upheld with passion and dedication by all.
The seminar served as a platform to recognize the intricate interplay between human actions and environmental health. Other pertinents of the event stressed the far-reaching consequences of decisions regarding the cultivation, harvesting, and utilization of medicinal and aromatic plants, highlighting their ripple effects on ecosystems, communities, and future generations.
Participants advocated for knowledge-sharing, exchange of best practices, and the development of strategies
to promote sustainable conservation efforts. The consensus among experts was the necessity for a holistic approach, harmonizing traditional wisdom with modern scientific advancements.
This approach entails forging partnerships among stakeholders and leveraging innovative technologies to mitigate environmental impact.
