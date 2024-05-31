Open Menu

Chairman PARC For Collective Efforts To Preserve Medicinal, Aromatic  Plants

May 31, 2024

Chairman PARC for collective efforts to preserve medicinal, aromatic  plants

Chairman Pakistan Agriculture Research Council Dr Ghulam Muhammad Ali Friday stressed the need of collective efforts to preserve medicinal and aromatic plants

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) Chairman Pakistan Agriculture Research Council Dr Ghulam Muhammad Ali Friday stressed the need of

collective efforts to preserve medicinal and aromatic plants.

He was addressing a seminar on Sustainable Conservation Practices for Medicinal and Aromatic Plants of Pakistan, said a press release issued here.

Dr Ali emphasizing the pivotal role of these plants in maintaining ecosystem balance and human well-being.

He urged attendees to approach the seminar with open minds, a spirit of collaboration, and a commitment to do action. He said collective responsibility should be shared by all stakeholders in ensuring the conservation of medicinal and aromatic plants.

The event concluded with a call to pave the way for a future where conservation efforts transcend mere goals and become a steadfast commitment upheld with passion and dedication by all.

The seminar served as a platform to recognize the intricate interplay between human actions and environmental health. Other pertinents of the event stressed the far-reaching consequences of decisions regarding the cultivation, harvesting, and utilization of medicinal and aromatic plants, highlighting their ripple effects on ecosystems, communities, and future generations.

Participants advocated for knowledge-sharing, exchange of best practices, and the development of strategies

to promote sustainable conservation efforts. The consensus among experts was the necessity for a holistic approach, harmonizing traditional wisdom with modern scientific advancements.

This approach entails forging partnerships among stakeholders and leveraging innovative technologies to mitigate environmental impact.

