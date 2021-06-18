UrduPoint.com
Chairman PCSIR Visits Fish Hatchery, Lab & Training Center

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 18th June 2021 | 04:18 PM

Chairman, Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) Dr. Syed Hussain Abidi visited the Fish Hatchery at Rawal Town, Fish Hatchery Lab and Training Center

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Chairman, Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR) Dr. Syed Hussain Abidi visited the Fish Hatchery at Rawal Town, Fish Hatchery Lab and Training Center.

Director General (DG) Fisheries Punjab Dr. Sikandar Hayat apprised the Chairman about training and research facilities and said that special attention was being given to the promotion of fish farming across Punjab and to provide modern training facilities to the farmers.

Deputy Director Sheikh Shafiqul-ur-Rehman and Assistant Director Training Miss Sana Urooj briefed about modern training facilities for fish farming in Hatchery and implementation of new technology for fish farming.

Dr. Syed Hussain Abidi appreciating the high training standards and research at the center said that the use of new technologies in the agricultural and industrial sectors could significantly increase production and for this purpose efforts are being made by the council.

He said there is a huge scope for expansion in the fisheries sector and the programs launched by the Punjab government for this purpose are appreciated.

