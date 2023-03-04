Chairman PEMRA assures ICCI of issuing Radio and TV licenses on priority basis

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2023 ) :A delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) led by President ICCI Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari held a meeting with Chairman PEMRA Muhammad Saleem Baig in his office and discussed with him the plan of starting an ICCI radio and tv channel.

Wakil Khan, Director General Licensing, PEMRA was also present on the occasion.

Addressing the delegation, the Chairman PEMRA appreciated the plan of ICCI to start its own radio and TV channel and assured that he would issue their license on priority basis after fulfilling the documentary requirements.

He further assured that he would fully cooperate with the ICCI for the completion of this important project, as it would benefit the business community and and the economy.

He said that the ICCI should coordinate with foreign universities for providing quality business education to students to meet the needs of businesses and industries.

Speaking on the occasion, Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President ICCI briefed the Chairman PEMRA about the aims and objectives of starting radio and TV channels.

He said that these channels would educate the young generation about the importance of exports promotion, which the country desperately needs at this time.

He said these channels would promote business role models for youth to motivate them to launch business start ups and create jobs for others. He said that Pakistan's business and economic potential will be highlighted to attract local and foreign investment to Pakistan.

He said that prominent business leaders and economists will be invited on radio and TV channels to discuss the key issues of economy and find their optimum solutions.

He said that these channels will create better awareness in the business community about various business & economic issues to facilitate them in business development.

He said that the channels will focus on expanding the tax base and identifying new exports markets for Pakistan.

He hoped that with the support of PEMRA, ICCI would soon be able to start its own radio and TV channel.

Engineer Azhar ul Islam Zafar, Vice President ICCI, said that many TV channels normally highlight negative aspects of Pakistan while the ICCI radio and TV channels would highlight the positive aspects of Pakistan to promote a soft image of the country.

He said self-made business persons would be promoted by highlighting their achievements.