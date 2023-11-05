Chairman PHHSA highlights urgent need for agricultural sector diversification amidst global challenges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) Chairman Pakistan Hitech Hybrid Seed Association(PHHSA) Shahzad Ali Malik Sunday said in emerging global challenges, it has become increasingly evident that the diversification of our agricultural sector is the need of the hour to meet ever increasing food staple needs in the wake climate change.

Talking to a delegation of progressive farmers, he said, "The world around us is changing rapidly and climate change, population growth, and shifting people demands are reshaping the landscape of agriculture," said a news release issued here.

He said, "As agriculturalists, we are well aware of the challenges we face, from unpredictable weather patterns to the depletion of natural resources."

"Embracing diversification in our agricultural practices is not just a choice; it is a necessity," he added.

He said, "Diversifying our agricultural sector can provide a multitude of benefits. By cultivating a variety of crops, we can mitigate the risks associated with climate change and pests.

"Moreover, diversification enhances soil health and fertility, reduces the dependency on chemical inputs, and promotes biodiversity. Moreover, it opens up new avenues for economic growth, enabling farmers to tap into niche markets and increase their income," he added.

Shahzad Ali Malik Sitara-I-Imtiaz said, "As we stand at the crossroads of traditional practices and modern innovation, it is essential to explore diverse crops, sustainable farming techniques, and integrated approaches."

He said, "Collaboration between farmers, researchers, and policymakers is crucial to identify suitable crops, promote research and development, and create supportive policies that incentivize diversification efforts."

He said let us work hand in hand to transform our agricultural sector.

"By embracing diversification, we can create a resilient and sustainable future for ourselves and the generations to come. Together, we can ensure food security, preserve our natural resources, and build thriving rural communities," he added.