Chairman PM Inspection Commission Ahmed Yar Haraj briefed over energy, public sector development programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Chairman PM Inspection Commission Ahmed Yar Haraj called on Prime Minister Imran Khan and discussed matters related to energy.

The Prime Minister was given a briefing on energy and public sector development programme, a PM Office statement said issued here.