Chairman PTA, Starlink Team Discuss Connectivity Enhancements In Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan Published March 04, 2025 | 10:04 PM

Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Major General (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman, HI (M), met with the Starlink team at the GSMA Mobile World Congress 2025 in Barcelona, Spain, to explore opportunities for expanding Pakistan’s digital connectivity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2025) Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Major General (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman, HI (M), met with the Starlink team at the GSMA mobile World Congress 2025 in Barcelona, Spain, to explore opportunities for expanding Pakistan’s digital connectivity. .

According to news release the discussion focused on improving affordable broadband access, particularly in underserved areas, to bridge the digital divide and accelerate digital transformation.

Chairman PTA reaffirmed PTA’s commitment to fostering innovation and enabling emerging technologies for nationwide connectivity.

He also stated that Starlink’s registration is in process with satellite regulatory body which is a pre-requisite for PTA license for satellite based internet services.

The Starlink team shared insights on satellite-based internet solutions in competitive World of Cellular Mobile services and its potential impact on remote regions.

Both sides discussed regulatory frameworks and operational strategies for seamless service integration.

PTA remains committed to enhancing Pakistan’s digital landscape by supporting initiatives that drive economic growth and digital inclusion.

