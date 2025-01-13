Open Menu

Chairman PTC Urges Urgent Policy To Safeguard Textile Industry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 13, 2025 | 01:20 PM

Chairman PTC urges urgent policy to safeguard textile Industry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) Chairman of Pakistan Textile Council, Fawad Anwar on Monday issued an urgent appeal to the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb, emphasizing the critical need for immediate policy intervention to prevent for the revival of Pakistan’s textile industry.

In a letter addressed by the Chairman of PTC, Fawad Anwar, the Council highlighted the severe financial strain faced by the textile sector, which contributes nearly 60% of Pakistan’s export earnings and employs over 15 million people, said in a statements issued here.

“We believe a calibrated policy approach which can safeguard Pakistan’s textile sector from irreversible damage while still aligning with the country’s macroeconomic goals,” Fawad Anwar, Chairman of Pakistan Textile Council said.

He said that despite the positive impact of structural reforms under the IMF program, their implementation has resulted in unsustainable financial challenges for the textile industry, requiring immediate policy recalibration.

Key Concerns Raised by PTC is crippling energy Costs and industrial electricity tariffs have reached 16-18 cents/kWh, nearly double the rates in Vietnam, Bangladesh, India, and China, he said.

Chairman PTC said that as prices for captive power have surged above $13-14/MMBtu compared to $5-8/MMBtu in regional economies, with additional capacity charges and surcharges further inflating costs.

He said the working capital rates have jumped from 2% to approximately 14%. And recent IMF-driven tax policies, including minimum turnover taxes and super taxes, have increased effective tax rates to over 50%, significantly impacting profitability in this low-margin, high-volume industry.

The investment in industrial re -investments, crucial for sector survival, has become difficult due to soaring short-term interest rates, he said.

PTC also warned that the continued financial stress could result in the closure of textile mills, sparking mass unemployment, civil unrest, and long-term economic instability.

He said that giving recommendations for Sustainable Sector Stability and urged the government to adopt a balanced and calibrated approach that ensures economic stability without compromising the long-term viability of Pakistan’s key foreign exchange-generating industries. Key recommendations include:

Balancing proposed reforms with global competitiveness considerations for export sectors and gradually phasing out subsidies while enhancing public infrastructure for sustainable energy pricing, he said.

He proposed reducing capacity charges by negotiating lower tariffs with power producers, especially for imported fuel-based plants and revisiting levies on captive power and ensuring regionally competitive gas rates for industrial use.

He proposed implementing a more balanced taxation framework that ensures industry viability and retains critical foreign exchange inflows.

The Pakistan Textile Council remains committed to working collaboratively with the government to ensure sustainable growth for Pakistan’s textile industry, which is vital for the nation’s economic stability and long-term prosperity.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan India IMF Bangladesh Electricity Exchange China Vietnam Gas Textile From Government Industry Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited Million

Recent Stories

Preity Zinta, who lives in Los Angeles, shares her ..

Preity Zinta, who lives in Los Angeles, shares her safety update with fans amid ..

1 hour ago
 £190 million case against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi ..

£190 million case against Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi deferred again until Jan 17

2 hours ago
 At least 10 dead in Brazil landslides

At least 10 dead in Brazil landslides

2 hours ago
 Los Angeles wildfire death toll rises to 24

Los Angeles wildfire death toll rises to 24

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 January 2025

4 hours ago
High-Level UAE delegation arrives in Lebanon to re ..

High-Level UAE delegation arrives in Lebanon to reopen Embassy in Beirut

11 hours ago
 UAE condemns terrorist attack on military site in ..

UAE condemns terrorist attack on military site in Benin

13 hours ago
 1 Billion Followers Summit: AI’s transformative ..

1 Billion Followers Summit: AI’s transformative role in content creation highl ..

14 hours ago
 TikTok showcases creative tools, success strategie ..

TikTok showcases creative tools, success strategies at 1 Billion Followers Summi ..

14 hours ago
 NASA, IMF share strategies to engage younger gener ..

NASA, IMF share strategies to engage younger generations at 1 Billion Followers ..

14 hours ago
 Managing Director of X: UAE at forefront of innova ..

Managing Director of X: UAE at forefront of innovation

14 hours ago

More Stories From Business