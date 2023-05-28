UrduPoint.com

Chairman SECP Calls On Finance Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2023 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :Chairman Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Akif Saeed Sunday called on the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.

Chairman SECP and Mohammad Ishaq Dar discussed the arrangements of the first international conference on the Islamic Capital Market to be held in Islamabad from tomorrow, said a press release.

The Chairman SECP also informed that the delegations had already arrived to participate in the conference. This conference would help Pakistan in implementing the Federal Shariat Court's judgment to make our financial system Riba free.

Apart from the arrangements of the conference, other matters related to the SOEs were also discussed in the meeting.

