UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chairman Security And Exchange Commission Of Pakistan Meets Chairperson FBR On Tax Proposals

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 08:27 PM

Chairman Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan meets Chairperson FBR on tax proposals

Chairman Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Amir Khan Wednesday called on the Chairperson FBR Dr. Muhammad Irshad to discuss a number of taxation policy reforms that are essential for the development of Pakistan's capital markets, corporate sector, non-banking finance industry, REIT and insurance sector

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Chairman Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) Amir Khan Wednesday called on the Chairperson FBR Dr. Muhammad Irshad to discuss a number of taxation policy reforms that are essential for the development of Pakistan's capital markets, corporate sector, non-banking finance industry, REIT and insurance sector.

While presenting the proposals, the SECP chairman highlighted key issues and challenges being faced by the commission's regulated sectors due to prevailing taxation regime, said a press release issued here.

He emphasized that growth and development of the formal economy was largely dependent on providing a level playing field where individuals and businesses were encouraged to participate through regulated and documented sectors of the economy.

Dr. Irshad while discussing the proposals agreed that documentation of the economy was a key priority of the government. Development of the formal economy through fiscal incentives and removal of taxation anomalies could ultimately increase the country's overall revenue generation capacity.

It was agreed that the SECP and FBR would meet again, within a fortnight, to take the discussions forward.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange FBR Market Government Industry

Recent Stories

20KG opium seized, accused arrested in Mohmand

1 minute ago

AJK government effectively tackle coronavirus outb ..

1 minute ago

No new COVID-19 case appears in AJK: Minister

1 minute ago

NDMA provides PPE Commissioner

2 minutes ago

Minister gives ration bags to deserving persons fr ..

2 minutes ago

UK coronavirus death toll rises 759 to 18,100

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.