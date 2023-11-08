Chairman TEVTA visted SCCI

(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) Chairman Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Brigadier (Retd) Muhammad Sajid Khokhar visited Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI).

President Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Abdul Ghafoor Malik, SVP SCCI Wahab Jahangir and VP SCCI Amer Majeed Sheikh welcomed the distinguished guests.

During an important meeting held here the promotion of technical and vocational education was discussed.

On this occasion, the President SCCI Abdul Ghafoor Malik paid tribute to the Provincial Secretary Industry Ehsan Bhatta for the successful organization of the TEVTA Jobs Affair organized by TEVTA in 2023 and said that he played an important role in meeting the shortage of skilled manpower in the industry by conducting technical and vocational education.

President SCCI Abdul Ghafoor Malik said that the non-availability of workers in industrial fields was having a very negative impact on the country's economy. In such a situation, the TEVTA Authority should introduce specific technical courses so that the graduating students can prove useful for the local industry.

President SCCI further said that for the development of the country's economy, there was a dire need of strong communication, skilled worker, computer literate, sports and fashion wear, skilled people in sewing and embroidery, pattern master, leather polishers in field for leather industry.

He said that in reality, many workers who come to the industries to get jobs are lacking the ability to work in factories and factories with modern technology and high skills.

Chairman TEVTA Brigadier (Retd) Muhammad Sajid Khokhar appreciated Director TEVTA Tahir Mehmood for his services to the business community of Sialkot and Narowal and thanked him for his close association with Sialkot Chamber.

Chairman TEVTA assured the solution of the problems faced by the business community of Sialkot.

He said that the Sialkot business community and TEVTA management team will provide honorable employment to the unemployed people.

Chairman TEVTA said that the promotion of technical education will create employment opportunities for the youth and with the help of which the skilled youth will be able to play a positive role in the economic development of the country.

He said that TEVTA are making the young generation economically independent by imparting technical and vocational education.

On this occasion, Chairman TEVTA Brigadier (Retd) Muhammad Sajid Khokhar informed the President Chamber about the ongoing training courses in TEVTA.

During the meeting, Senior Vice President (SVP) SCCI Wahub Jahangir, Vice President (VP) SCCI Amer Majeed Sheikh, Senior Director General of TEVTA Akhtar Abbas Barwana and Director Sialkot and Narowal Tahir Mehmood were also present on this occasion.