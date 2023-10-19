Open Menu

Chairmen NADRA, FBR Discuss Data Sharing Of Eligible Taxpayers

Sumaira FH Published October 19, 2023 | 09:20 PM

Chairmen NADRA, FBR discuss data sharing of eligible taxpayers

Chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana on Thursday held a meeting with Chairman National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Lieutenant General Muhammad Munir Afsar at FBR Headquarters

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Chairman Federal board of Revenue (FBR) Malik Amjed Zubair Tiwana on Thursday held a meeting with Chairman National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) Lieutenant General Muhammad Munir Afsar at FBR Headquarters.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to data sharing of eligible taxpayers were discussed, said a news release here.

It was agreed to continue coordination on taxation affairs between FBR and NADRA.

Chairman FBR reiterated that the Revenue Division is committed to maximising tax compliance and promoting tax culture across the country for increased revenue generation.

