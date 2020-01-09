UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chairperson FBR, Traders' Representatives Meeting Held

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 11:42 PM

Chairperson FBR, traders' representatives meeting held

A meeting between representatives of Trade Associations and Senior officers of Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) was held at FBR House here on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :A meeting between representatives of Trade Associations and Senior officers of Federal board of Revenue (FBR) was held at FBR House here on Thursday.

The traders' representatives included Kashif Chaudhry, Naeem Mir and Ajmal Baloch whereas FBR team was led by Acting Chairperson FBR Nausheen Amjad and included Member IR Policy Doctor Hamid Ateeq Sarwar and DG Retail Hameed Memon, said a statement issued by FBR.

It was agreed in the meeting that committees established throughout Pakistan would be completed in two days.

A combined meeting of traders' representatives and senior officers of FBR would be held on 22nd January at FBR House.

In the meeting, the Chairperson and other senior officers of FBR will brief the traders about the progress on the agreement with the traders and will take them into confidence.

It was decided in today's meeting that representatives of traders and the FBR officers would hold a combined meeting on 24th January at Regional Office Islamabad/Rawalpindi, 27th January at Karachi, 29th January at Multan, 30th January at Faisalabad and 31st January at Lahore Regional Office.

It was also agreed in today's meeting that issues arising due to turn over tax would be analyzed afresh in a meeting with the tyre, mobile, ghee, sugar, pulses etc, cement, fertilizer, electronics, yarn, iron steel, paper, automobile and other sectors on 13th and 14th January at FBR House Islamabad.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Multan Islamabad Faisalabad Mobile Doctor Progress January FBR Agreement

Recent Stories

Trial Court convicts 6 persons in murder case

7 seconds ago

Mohammed bin Rashid attends wedding reception

2 hours ago

Zelenskyy Expresses Gratitude to Iran for Speed, T ..

9 seconds ago

Elders Chair Robinson Urges US, Russia to Extend S ..

10 seconds ago

Canada Asks for Italy's Diplomatic Help After Plan ..

11 seconds ago

Levies force recovers body in Jhal Magsi

13 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.