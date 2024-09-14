Open Menu

Chairperson Of PERWAKILAN Hosts Coffee Morning During Malaysian Culture Show

Muhammad Irfan Published September 14, 2024

Chairperson of PERWAKILAN hosts coffee morning during Malaysian Culture show

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2024) PERWAKILAN Islamabad under the leadership of To’ Puan Amelia Amani Abdullah, Chairperson of PERWAKILAN hosted an exclusive coffee morning get-togather celebrating Malaysian Culture here on Saturday.

The event started off with a welcome remarks by Ambassador Dato’ Mohammad Azhar Mazlan, followed by the presentation of appreciation certificates to the cultural performers from KencanaPawana, University Malaysia Pahang(UMP), Al-Sultan Abdullah, Malaysia; Chef Pathma of Islamabad Serena Hotel and Madam Sofia, said a release issued here on Saturday.

The purpose of the event was to strengthen the bond of friendship and socio-cultural understanding with the diplomatic ladies circle, Pakistani and Malaysian ladies residing in Pakistan.

Apart from that, it was also a culmination of the High Commission's Malaysia 67th National Day Celebration and Malaysia food Festival Week.

The guests were treated to a delightful brunch of Malaysian style fried noodles, spring rolls, dessert (kuihbakar) and variety of pastries and seasonal fruits.

While enjoying the delicious spread, multi media show on PERWAKILAN’ activities and Malaysia was presented on the big screen.

This was followed by a series of cultural performances, featuring traditional dances by KencanaPawana, UMP. To their delight, the guests were visibly impressed with the different traditional Malaysia’s costumes presented by PERWAKILAN ladies and family during a fashion show.

At the end of the event, guests were invited to join in the dance - ‘joget’ one of Malaysia’s renowned traditional dances.

It was really a memorable morning as aptly cited by Ambassador Dato’ in his remarks …’to know Malaysia is to love Malaysia!’ The Ambassador admired to all the PERWAKILAN members for their commitment in making this event a success.

