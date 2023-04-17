Challenges in Commercial Real Estate Sector Make US Economy More Vulnerable - Institute

The growth outlook for the US economy is becoming weaker and the country's financial sector is expected to be progressively more vulnerable over next several years due to the pressure in the commercial real estate sector, the Swiss Re Institute said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) The growth outlook for the US economy is becoming weaker and the country's financial sector is expected to be progressively more vulnerable over next several years due to the pressure in the commercial real estate sector, the Swiss Re Institute said on Monday.

"Pressure in the office sector and tighter lending standards are challenging US commercial real estate, contributing to the weaker economic growth outlook and financial sector vulnerability. While the pressures are unlikely to pose systemic risks, we do expect the correction to last several years," the institute said in a report.

Smaller US banks face additional vulnerabilities and there is a risk of further asset deterioration in the event of an economic downturn, the institute's experts said.

"The office sector faces the most stress, with increasing credit default risk, a difficult refinancing environment, and reduced appetite for additional equity investments," the institute added.

A downturn in the office space will affect small banks and insurers, although the challenges arising from this issue "are unlikely to pose systemic threats" to financial stability, according to experts.