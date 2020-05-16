UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chambers For Tax Free Next Budgets In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 03:35 PM

Chambers for tax free next budgets in faisalabad

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Sikandar-e-Azam Khan said on Saturday that federal and provincial budgets should be tax free in the wake of coronavirus pandemic

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Sikandar-e-Azam Khan said on Saturday that Federal and provincial budgets should be tax free in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

Addressing a video link conference of all chambers presidents organized by Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), the FCCI president demanded the government to extend incentives to the vulnerable SMEs sector.

He said that new jobs should be created by encouraging the establishment of new labour intensive industry. "Similarly zero-rated schemes should also be revived for five major exports sectors", he said and added that the present tariff of sales tax was very high and it must be rationalized with maximum rate of only 5 percent. He said that rate of other taxes should also be trimmed proportionately.

The FCCI President said that powerlooms were the biggest domestic industry which had been suffering due to coronavirus lockdown. "Around 100,000 families are directly and indirectly depended on it", he said and added that powerloom workers belong to lower strata of economy and were facing worst ever crisis of the history.

He said that the government should announce relief package for powerloom sector as it was announced for different sectors. He said petrol prices had plunged to a historic low, however, the government should also give relief in the form of cut in electricity rate.

"Hence the electricity rate should also be reduced to around 30 percent", he opined.

He said, in order to revive the economy during post coronaviurs period; "we must focus on traditional and nontraditional markets". "South America is an important but ignored market, he said and added that in order to make maximum exports to this subcontinent we must appoint Pakistani exporters as honorary commercial consulers who are already working with these countries". "Similarly we should also try to enter into the untapped African markets", he added.

He said that Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce had agreed in principal to appoint Honorary Commercial Consulers in uncovered countries.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Faisalabad Petrol Prime Minister Electricity Exports Rawalpindi Chamber Turkish Lira Market Commerce Post All Government Industry Jobs Labour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Russia Registers 3 Ceasefire Violations in Syria O ..

4 minutes ago

Mills' owners announce increase in flour prices: S ..

12 minutes ago

Ukraine Confirms 528 New COVID-19 Cases, 21 Deaths ..

14 minutes ago

Indus River System Authority (IRSA) releases 239, ..

14 minutes ago

Police officials' leaves canceled in faisalabad

14 minutes ago

S.Africa's mass testing hits limits as virus sprea ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.