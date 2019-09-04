UrduPoint.com
Chambers Of Commerce Want Fixed Taxation Regime

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 11:25 PM

The country's chambers of commerce & industry on Wednesday expressed reservations over taxation system and called for fixed taxation regime and revival of self-assessment scheme

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019 ):The country's chambers of commerce & industry on Wednesday expressed reservations over taxation system and called for fixed taxation regime and revival of self-assessment scheme.

The chambers made these demands at All Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry Convention on 'Revitalization of Economy' chaired by LCCI (Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry) President Almas Hyder, who also gave a presentation on economic issues, their causes and solutions.

On the occasion LCCI Senior Vice President (SVP) Khawaja Shahzad Nasir, Vice President Faheem-ur-Rehman Saigal, President Faisalabad Chamber Syed Zia Alumdar Hussain, President Islamabad Chamber Ahmad Hassan Mughal, President Sahiwal Chamber Chaudhry Rashid Hameed, SVP Kohat Chamber M. Shahid, Gujrat Chamber President Amer Noman and Vice President Muhammad Altaf, Ahsan Sarwar from Sahiwal Chamber, President Sialkot Chamber Khawaja Masud Akhter, President Khanewal Chamber Habib-Ur-Rehman, Adil Farooq Khan from Khanewal Chamber, President Gujranwala Chamber Asim Anees, President Haripur Chamber Atta-Ur-Rehman Yousafzai and Representative of Vihari Chamber, Mian Muhammad Ashraf, Iftikhar Ali Malik, Bashir A Baksh, Mian Anjum Nisar, Sheikh Muhammad Asif, Shahid Hassan Sheikh, Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Khawaja Khawar Rasheed and LCCI EC members shared their views.

The participants said that Pakistan's economy was at a critical juncture and without urgent policy action, economic and financial stability could be at risk, and growth prospects could be insufficient.

They said that rupee devaluation, policy rate, inflation, taxation system, elimination of SRO 1125 & refunds to exporters, state owned enterprises, investment and regulatory environment and gap between revenue and expenditure were the important areas to focus on.

Participants of the convention said that government had to come up with a clear plan about outlook of the economy, specially the exchange rate to remove uncertainty among the businesses. The plan, they added, should also include projections for next four years about size of economy, per capita income, exports, investments, inflation and policy rate etc. An announcement of Exchange Rate Band in advance for current Fiscal Year (2019-20) would help in curtailing dollar hoarding and stabilizing the exchange rate market.

They suggested that the government should take steps (through State Bank interventions) to reduce the interest rate to a single digit. They said that instead of tackling inflation through depressing aggregate demand (by increasing interest rates), best way to reduce inflationary pressures was Domestic Supply Expansion, Industrialization and Export Growth.

