Chambers' presidents call for cut in govt expenses, imports with strategy to increase exports

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Presidents of Lahore and Multan Chambers of Commerce and Industry on Thursday stressed reducing government expenses, cut in imports and practical steps to increase exports to bring the national economy on the right track.

They expressed these views during a ceremony at the Multan Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) organized in honour of a delegation from the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) led by its president Kashif Noor.

The delegates visited different stalls showcasing products developed by craftsmen at MCCI. They appreciated the craftsmen's work but added that their skill level be upgraded through training to match present-day advancements and their access to lucrative international markets be made easy.

LCCI president Kashif Noor said on the occasion that the country's economy-related troubles could compound further in case of no cuts in expenses and imports, and also stressed on withdrawal of free gas, electricity and other privileges saying these initial steps were imperative for a stronger economy.

"We must take initiatives to increase exports," he said adding that the country was facing a shortage of Dollars and export earnings would not only improve reserves position but would also strengthen Rupee.

He expressed concerns that the country does not have enough dams and added that floods play havoc every year and then water goes waste into the sea without benefitting agriculture.

He said that the country should have started making strides in harnessing alternate means of energy like solar power much earlier.

MCCI president Mian Rashid Iqbal said that judicious use of resources was mandatory and savings through austerity should be diverted to trigger human capital development in poor segments of society.

He said that costly electricity has made manufacturing difficult and left local products at a disadvantageous position in the international market.

Fareeha Younis from LCCI said that women entrepreneurs were active in Lahore and collaboration between MCCI and LCCI can encourage more women to follow suit.

She said that Saudi Arabia has exempted women entrepreneurs from taxes and demanded that government should also introduce this relief for women.

Chairperson MCCI's women entrepreneur sub committee Romana Tanveer Sheikh, MCCI vice president Asim Saeed Sheikh, and former presidents Khawaja Usman and Khawaja Muhammad Yousuf also spoke and advocated a new Charter of Economy for fifteen years to bring stability to the national economy.