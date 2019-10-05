UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chan Now Pakistan Steel Melters Association's Chairman

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 05th October 2019 | 08:53 PM

Mian Rehman Aziz Chan has been elected as Chairman of Pakistan Steel Melters Association (PSMA).

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2019 ) :

The announcement was made in the Annual General Meeting of the association here at Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) on Saturday.

Newly elected Chairman of the Association Mian Rehman Aziz Chan presided over a meeting while Senior Vice Chairman Khalid Khan, Vice Chairmen Farooq Hassan, Tariq Butt and Mian M. Akram Farid, Executive Committee Members Mian M. Usman, Chaudhry Liaqat Ali, M. Mobeen Saeed, Umair Siddique, M.

Zubair, Shabbir Hassa, Khurram Iqbal, Asim Ashfaq, Zubair Ali and PSMA members were present.

On this occasion, Mian Chan said that resolution of the issues being faced by the steel melting industry would be his top priority, asserting that all problems would be solved in an amicable manner with kind cooperation of the government.

He vowed to make earnest efforts fore economic growth, calaiming that steel sector was one of the largest revenue generating sector in Pakistan, which contribute Rs 80 billion to government kitty annually.

