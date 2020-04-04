UrduPoint.com
Chances High For Participants Of OPEC+ Meeting On April 6 To Reach Consensus

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 01:48 PM

Chances High for Participants of OPEC+ Meeting on April 6 to Reach Consensus

Chances are high for consensus to be reached during the potential OPEC-non-OPEC meeting on Monday as the majority of participants are ready to agree to reduce oil production, a source familiar with plans of the OPEC Secretariat told Sputnik on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2020) Chances are high for consensus to be reached during the potential OPEC-non-OPEC meeting on Monday as the majority of participants are ready to agree to reduce oil production, a source familiar with plans of the OPEC Secretariat told Sputnik on Saturday.

Earlier this week, Zamina Aliyeva, an assistant to Azerbaijan's energy minster, told Sputnik an online OPEC+ meeting is scheduled to take place on coming Monday.

"OPEC Secretary General [Mohammad] Barkindo is in continuous contact with the format's participants. As of today, the atmosphere is favorable and the key participants of the format also support the idea of the meeting [on April 6]. The likelihood of consensus is high, as the majority of the participants are ready to reduce oil production. At the moment, the situation is clearer than it was yesterday. There is a share of optimism," the source said.

