Changing situation in Afghanistan to have impact on regional economy: SAARC CCI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik Sunday cautioned that rapid changing security situation in Afghanistan will have adverse impact on economy of countries of the region especially Pakistan.

In a press statement, he said that the impact of crisis in Afghanistan could ultimately spread far wider, adding that the peaceful and stable Afghanistan is pre-requisite for economic prosperity in south Asian countries.

The progress of this region is linked to free from war and secure Afghanistan, he said adding that in this regard Pakistan is playing its key role for the success of intra-Afghanistan peace dialogue aiming at political reconciliation and an end to decades of violence in the war stricken country.

He hoped that intra-Afghan negotiations will lead to a sustainable and durable peace and reiterated that there is no military solution to the Afghan conflict.

He stressed the urgent need that both Kabul and the Taliban to achieve economic prosperity, will have to demonstrate the highest degree of flexibility to reach a result oriented settlement.

He said in prevailing scenario, survival of state only mainly depended on its sound economy otherwise its will be eliminated from world globe like other countries.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said Pakistan has taken a crystal clear stand on non-interference and it has no favourites in Afghanistan besides firmly believing in a well grounded political government.

He said world must recognise with open mind that Pakistan suffered trillions of rupees irreparable economic losses in war against terror besides causing decades long insecurities in region as a result foreign investors were reluctant for investment in Pakistan.

He said it's first time in the world history that Pakistan is only country in the world hosting a sizeable number of Afghan refugees for more than three decades and now time has come for their dignified and honourable return to their homeland.

He said Pakistan economy can not afford any new influx of refugees in coming months.

He emphasised that South Asia is rich in minerals and natural resources which he added must be fully exploited with mutual co-operation and down trodden people of this under developed region should reap its benefits for improvement of their socio economic conditions.

He lamented that share of South Asia in world trade in only 5 % while it housed one fifth of the total world population he added.