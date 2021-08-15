UrduPoint.com

Changing Situation In Afghanistan To Have Impact On Regional Economy: SAARC CCI

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 15th August 2021 | 01:30 PM

Changing situation in Afghanistan to have impact on regional economy: SAARC CCI

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Aug, 2021 ) :President SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik Sunday cautioned that rapid changing security situation in Afghanistan will have adverse impact on economy of countries of the region especially Pakistan.

In a press statement, he said that the impact of crisis in Afghanistan could ultimately spread far wider, adding that the peaceful and stable Afghanistan is pre-requisite for economic prosperity in south Asian countries.

The progress of this region is linked to free from war and secure Afghanistan, he said adding that in this regard Pakistan is playing its key role for the success of intra-Afghanistan peace dialogue aiming at political reconciliation and an end to decades of violence in the war stricken country.

He hoped that intra-Afghan negotiations will lead to a sustainable and durable peace and reiterated that there is no military solution to the Afghan conflict.

He stressed the urgent need that both Kabul and the Taliban to achieve economic prosperity, will have to demonstrate the highest degree of flexibility to reach a result oriented settlement.

He said in prevailing scenario, survival of state only mainly depended on its sound economy otherwise its will be eliminated from world globe like other countries.

Iftikhar Ali Malik said Pakistan has taken a crystal clear stand on non-interference and it has no favourites in Afghanistan besides firmly believing in a well grounded political government.

He said world must recognise with open mind that Pakistan suffered trillions of rupees irreparable economic losses in war against terror besides causing decades long insecurities in region as a result foreign investors were reluctant for investment in Pakistan.

He said it's first time in the world history that Pakistan is only country in the world hosting a sizeable number of Afghan refugees for more than three decades and now time has come for their dignified and honourable return to their homeland.

He said Pakistan economy can not afford any new influx of refugees in coming months.

He emphasised that South Asia is rich in minerals and natural resources which he added must be fully exploited with mutual co-operation and down trodden people of this under developed region should reap its benefits for improvement of their socio economic conditions.

He lamented that share of South Asia in world trade in only 5 % while it housed one fifth of the total world population he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Taliban Afghanistan Kabul World Progress Lead Chamber Sunday Commerce From Government Refugee Industry Share Asia

Recent Stories

Sharjah Islamic Bank launches new digital account

Sharjah Islamic Bank launches new digital account

34 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Korean President on Liber ..

UAE leaders congratulate Korean President on Liberation Day

49 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Indian President on Indep ..

UAE leaders congratulate Indian President on Independence Day

1 hour ago
 Al Ain Zoo boosts efforts to protect endangered li ..

Al Ain Zoo boosts efforts to protect endangered lizards

1 hour ago
 UAE to launch Global Media Congress in 2022, Sheik ..

UAE to launch Global Media Congress in 2022, Sheikh Mansour says it will be ‘e ..

2 hours ago
 Amanat reports record high profitability of AED235 ..

Amanat reports record high profitability of AED235.3 million in H1 021

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.