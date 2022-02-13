(@FahadShabbir)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :Chargé d'Affaires of High Commissioner of Malaysia to Pakistan Deddy Faisal Ahmad will visit Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on February 15, Tuesday.

SCCI PRO Tajammal Hussain told APP that Chargé d'Affaires of Malaysian HighCommissioner will discuss the matters of mutual interest with Sialkot exporters.