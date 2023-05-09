UrduPoint.com

Charge'd Affairs, Embassy Of China Calls On Finance Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published May 09, 2023 | 02:50 PM

Charge'd Affairs, Embassy of China calls on Finance Minister

ISLAMABAD, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :Charge'd Affairs, Embassy of the People's Republic of China Pang Chunxue on Tuesday called on Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and conveyed best wishes and greetings from Qin Gang, the State Councillor and Foreign Minister of China.

The two sides discussed various avenues, especially available for both countries in order to enhance the existing cooperation to unprecedented levels. They also discussed the progress on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects and programs in Pakistan, said a press release.

The minister also highlighted the deep-rooted historical bilateral relations between Pakistan and China and commended the Chinese support to Pakistan on multiple fronts.

He also underscored the need to deepen bilateral relations further in the economic, trade, and financial sectors.

Senator Ishaq Dar said that with the support of China, Pakistan would become a growing economy in the region as well as the world soon.

Pang Chunxue reciprocated the sentiments and admired the friendly relations between the two countries. She guaranteed the continuous support of the Chinese government to the people of Pakistan.

She praised the huge potential of Pakistan in agriculture, Industry, IT, and services sectors. Chunxue said that China wishes to work together with Pakistan to bring economic prosperity to the region.

