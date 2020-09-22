Charging ahead: Tesla teases big news on 'Battery Day'

Esla chief Elon Musk has promised "insane" battery news at a streamed event after the company's annual shareholders' meeting on Tuesday

San Francisco, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Tesla chief Elon Musk has promised "insane" battery news at a streamed event after the company's annual shareholders' meeting on Tuesday.

Speculation includes that Tesla will announce it has come up with ways to pack more energy into battery cells, slash production cost and dramatically extend battery life.

Musk, however, seemed to tap the brakes a bit on expectations in a tweet Monday, saying announcements will affect long-term production, particularly of Tesla's Semi, Cybertruck and Roadster models.

Innovations will not reach "serious high-volume production" until the year 2022, according to Musk.

In response to a Teslerati.com story shared on Twitter contending that the battery announcement might be "more insane than expected," Musk fired off a comment saying, "It will be very insane." In a tweet earlier this month, Musk promised "many exciting things will be unveiled on Battery Day." He finished the message with a lightning bolt emoji.

"We know Tesla is going to promote its technology and needs to if Semi and Cybertruck are the next platforms both requiring high density solutions," Canaccord analyst Jed Dorsheimer said in a note to investors.

"But like most things Tesla, the devil will be in the details, which sadly will take some time to play out."