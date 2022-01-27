Cheap energy, soft loans way to economic growth: Mian Nauman

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Mian Nauman Kabir Thursday suggested the government to provide cheap energy and soft loans to the business community, as this is the only way to accelerate development of the country.

He was speaking at a seminar on "Energy Sector Reforms - Increase in Cost of Doing Business" jointly organized by the LCCI and the Lahore Economic Journalists Association (LEJA) here at Lahore Chamber.

LCCI Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan, former Federal Secretary Energy Irfan Ali, former Managing Director of PEPCO (Pakistan Electric Power Company) Tahir Basharat Cheema, President LEJA Sudheer Chaudhry also addressed the seminar. The seminar was attended by officials and LEJA members.

The LCCI president said that businesses and the country could be developed only by providing cheap energy and soft loans. Expensive energy drains hard earned foreign exchange and "We need to focus on our energy mix," he added.

He said that being the premier business support organization of the country, the LCCI had always advocated for taking concrete measures to bring about reforms in energy sector.

Mian Nauman said:" Although Pakistan had enhanced its power generation capacity considerably in recent times, we are still far away from a cost-effective energy mix as a heavy percentage (around 60 per cent) of our energy is still generated from expensive fossil fuel based thermal sources while the share of cheaper renewables (including solar, wind and bagasse etc) in our energy mix is less than 5 per cent.

" He said the increased dependence on expensive thermal power generation had over the time resulted in tariff hikes, subsidies, circular debt, inefficiencies and also hampered the competitiveness of our Industrial sector, both locally and internationally.

Former Federal Secretary Energy Irfan Ali said that one of the major causes of load shedding in Pakistan was line losses and theft of electricity. Electricity theft was carried out in different ways all over the country. In Punjab, the departments caught such power thieves who were stealing electricity using high techniques. Other provinces had a system of kunda theft which the government had tried to control in the last few years.

Due to this theft, the flow of circular debt increased to more than Rs 35 billion per month, which put pressure on the entire system. In view of this, a nationwide campaign against power theft was launched. The department had end load shedding on all those feeders where the power theft was cleared.

He said due to all these factors the circular debt was brought to Rs 12 billion in two years which was a great achievement.

On the occasion, former PEPCO MD Tahir Basharat Cheema said that the installed capacity of the country was 33,000 MW. IPPs and private power generation had made electricity so expensive that the industry was out of competition. The biggest problems for this sector were unannounced load shedding, power theft and the collection of bills as the collection of uncollected bills had reached to Rs 1.6 trillion.