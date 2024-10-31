Cheema Hopeful 8th JMC To Unveil New Avenues Of Trade
Muhammad Irfan Published October 31, 2024 | 11:29 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2024) Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Pakistan, Khazar Farhadov on Thursday called on Federal Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Cheema and discussed upcoming Joint Ministerial Commission (JMC) between both countries, which has been scheduled on 3-4 December 2024.
The minister is hopeful that the 8th JMC will bring positive results in terms of trade. Moreover, this JMC will be co-chaired by Minister for Defence Production from Pakistan side.
He added that the decisions of 7th JMC are in implementation phase, and both countries are taking it seriously.
Ahad Cheema assured that Ministry of Economic Affairs and Ministry of Defence Production will create stronger liaison with Government of Azerbaijan in order to get the practical implication of JMC.
He further stated that we are working to establish ‘Azerbaijan Trade House’ in Pakistan, and the details of this project will be unveiled soon after getting green signal from Azerbaijan.
The minister also highlighted that upcoming JMC between both countries is very helpful in order to discuss terms of references of trade in various sectors.
He added that the previous JMCs played an important role in developing mutual cooperation in trade, agriculture, energy, defence and tourism sector.
In addition, Ahad Cheema and Khazar Farhadov agreed to expedite meetings of the Joint Working groups (JWG) in various sectors.
Ahad Cheema directed the officials of Economic Affairs Division to draft a protocol along with ministries concerned and share it with the Embassy of Azerbaijan.
The minister appreciated the efforts of Ambassador Farhadov to strengthen the communication system between both brotherly countries.
