Cheema joins APTMA as Energy Advisor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Tahir Basharat Cheema, former Managing Director PEPCO (Pakistan Electric Power Company), has joined All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) as Energy Advisor.

According to APTMA spokesman here Tuesday, Cheema is a qualified Engineer and also possesses a Master's degree in business Administration.

He has worked on various positions in WAPDA besides managing the affairs of PEPCO, energy management for the whole of power sector in Pakistan, monitoring of operations of corporatized entities of WAPDA, assisted Chairman APTMA in management affairs and Operation and Maintenance wing of WAPDA.

He has also formulated project management techniques for both water and power wings of WAPDA, concepts of technical audit, supervised recovery of WAPDA receivables, and assisted Deputy Chairman WAPDA to salvage WAPDA.

He has also served IEEEP Pakistan from 2011 to 2014 besides a member board of Governors of Pakistan Engineering Council.

He has authored over 200 research papers out of which 37 have been published during the last two years.

He was also honoured with WAPDA's Pride of Performance Shield for 1991 and the APNS Award for Best Public Relations for 2007-08.

In APTMA, Cheema will be managing energy related policy and implementation matters of member mills and advise them on all sorts of energy related issues including electricity and gas.

Chairman APTMA Abdul Rahim Nasir, Chairman Northern Zone Hamid Zaman and all APTMA members have widely welcomed Cheema's induction in the organization and hoped that his sound professionalbackground would grossly help the export-oriented industry in general and APTMA members in particularin resolution of the energy issues of Textile sector.