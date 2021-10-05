UrduPoint.com

Cheema Joins APTMA As Energy Advisor

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 05:50 PM

Cheema joins APTMA as Energy Advisor

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Tahir Basharat Cheema, former Managing Director PEPCO (Pakistan Electric Power Company), has joined All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) as Energy Advisor.

According to APTMA spokesman here Tuesday, Cheema is a qualified Engineer and also possesses a Master's degree in business Administration.

He has worked on various positions in WAPDA besides managing the affairs of PEPCO, energy management for the whole of power sector in Pakistan, monitoring of operations of corporatized entities of WAPDA, assisted Chairman APTMA in management affairs and Operation and Maintenance wing of WAPDA.

He has also formulated project management techniques for both water and power wings of WAPDA, concepts of technical audit, supervised recovery of WAPDA receivables, and assisted Deputy Chairman WAPDA to salvage WAPDA.

He has also served IEEEP Pakistan from 2011 to 2014 besides a member board of Governors of Pakistan Engineering Council.

He has authored over 200 research papers out of which 37 have been published during the last two years.

He was also honoured with WAPDA's Pride of Performance Shield for 1991 and the APNS Award for Best Public Relations for 2007-08.

In APTMA, Cheema will be managing energy related policy and implementation matters of member mills and advise them on all sorts of energy related issues including electricity and gas.

Chairman APTMA Abdul Rahim Nasir, Chairman Northern Zone Hamid Zaman and all APTMA members have widely welcomed Cheema's induction in the organization and hoped that his sound professionalbackground would grossly help the export-oriented industry in general and APTMA members in particularin resolution of the energy issues of Textile sector.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Resolution Electricity Business Water WAPDA Company Pakistan Engineering Council Nasir Gas Textile All From Industry Best PEPCO

Recent Stories

National U19 Championship and Cup details announce ..

National U19 Championship and Cup details announced

34 minutes ago
 44,793 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

44,793 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in past 24 hours: MoHAP

36 minutes ago
 Thailand's consumer prices up 1.68 pct in Septembe ..

Thailand's consumer prices up 1.68 pct in September

17 minutes ago
 Officers to be questioned in case budget lapses: A ..

Officers to be questioned in case budget lapses: ACS South Punjab

18 minutes ago
 Four Men Arrested in France Over Plots to Attack V ..

Four Men Arrested in France Over Plots to Attack Vaccination Centers - Reports

36 minutes ago
 UAE Space Agency announces new Emirati interplanet ..

UAE Space Agency announces new Emirati interplanetary mission

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.