Chemicals, Pharm. Products exports witness 31.04 pc increase

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :Chemicals and Pharm. Products exports during the first ten months of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew up by 31.04 percent as compared to the exports of the commodity during the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-April 2021-22, Chemicals and Pharm. Products worth US$1,246,568 were exported as compared to the exports of US$ 951,278 during the same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Plastic Materials increased by 33.

94 percent, worth US$ 338,596 as compared to exports of $252,797 during the same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Other Chemicals exports also increased by 44.69 percent as the exports during current fiscal year recorded worth US $682,660 as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded US $471,820.

During the period under review, Onyx exports increased by 8.19 percent, worthUS$ 5,175 in current fiscal year, as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 4,783 of the same period of last year.