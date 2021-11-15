Chemicals, Pharm products exports witness record 102.58 pc increase

The Chemicals and Pharm products exports during the first three month of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew up by 61.91 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2021 ) :The Chemicals and Pharm products exports during the first three month of fiscal year of 2021-22 grew up by 61.91 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-Sep 2021, Chemicals and Pharm products worth US$ 362,493 thousand exported as compared to exports worth US$ 223,886 thousand during same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, plastic materials exports also increased by 69.02 per cent as the exports during current fiscal year recorded at worth US$ 86,952 thousand as compared to the exports during the same period of last year which recorded US$77,551 thousand.

During the period under review, other Pharmaceutical Products exports increased by 7.36 per cent, worth US$ 73,428 exported in current fiscal year as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 68,393 of same period of last year.