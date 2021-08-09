Chemicals, pharmaceutical products' exports witness 13.94% increase

Chemicals and Pharmaceutical Products' exports during the fiscal year of 2020-21 grew by 13.94 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Chemicals and Pharmaceutical Products' exports during the fiscal year of 2020-21 grew by 13.94 per cent as compared to the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-June 20-21, chemicals and pharmaceutical products worth US $1,148,943 thousand exported as compared to worth US $1,008,407 thousand of same period of last year.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, the exports of Plastic Materials increased by 9.03 per cent, worth of US$ 322,709 thousand were exported as compared to the exports of US$ 295,970 thousand of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, Pharmaceutical Products exports increased by 28.46 per cent, worth US$ 270,142 thousand were also exported in current financial year as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 210,299 thousand of same period of last year.

During the period under view, Other Chemicals exports increased by 10.74 per cent, worth US$ 556,092 thousand were exported in current fiscal year as compared to the exports of valuing US$ 502,138 thousand of same period of last year.

\395