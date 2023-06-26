Cheniere Energy, ENN Ink 20-Plus Year LNG Agreement for 1.8Mln Tonnes Per Year - Statement

The US-based company Cheniere Energy and the Singaporean ENN said on Monday that they have signed a "20-plus year" liquefied natural gas (LNG) sale and purchase agreement for up to 1.8 million tonnes per year

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2023) The US-based company Cheniere Energy and the Singaporean ENN said on Monday that they have signed a "20-plus year" liquefied natural gas (LNG) sale and purchase agreement for up to 1.8 million tonnes per year.

"We are pleased to build upon our existing long-term relationship with ENN, a leader in China's rapidly growing natural gas industry, with this 20-plus year agreement signed today," Cheniere's President and CEO Jack Fusco said in a statement.

Under the terms of the agreement, ENN will acquire nearly 1.8 million tonnes of LNG from Cheniere per year, with deliveries scheduled to begin in mid-2026 at an initial rate of 0.

9 million tonnes by 2027, the statement said.

The agreement is subject to a positive final investment decision from ENN on "train seven" of the Sabine Pass Liquefaction Expansion Project, which will be delivered upon initiating its commercial operations, the statement added.

Cheniere Energy Inc. is the first producer and exporter of LNG in the United States and the second largest LNG operator worldwide. The company produces nearly 45 million tonnes of LNG per year and has a workforce of 1500 employees.