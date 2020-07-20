Chevron Buys Noble Energy for $5 Billion - Company Statement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th July, 2020) US Energy giant Chevron Corp. has agreed to purchase Noble Energy for nearly $5 billion as it looks to recover from the severe slump caused by the coronavirus pandemic, the company said in a statement on Monday.

"Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Noble Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBL) to acquire all of the outstanding shares of Noble Energy in an all-stock transaction valued at $5 billion, or $10.38 per share," Chevron said in a statement.

Noble Energy shareholders will receive 0.1191 shares of Chevron for each Noble Energy share, it added.

"The acquisition of Noble Energy provides Chevron with low-cost, proved reserves and attractive undeveloped resources that will enhance an already advantaged upstream portfolio.," the statement read.

The boards of directors of both companies have approved the acquisition, but it is still subject Nobel Energy shareholder approval. The transaction is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020, Chevron said.

Demand for oil has plummeted as the United States and other nations restrict business activity in an attempt to contain the pandemic that has infected more than 14.5 million people globally, according to the Johns Hopkins University.