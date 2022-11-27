UrduPoint.com

Chevron Confirms Receipt Of License Allowing Import Of Venezuelan Oil

Sumaira FH Published November 27, 2022 | 02:20 AM

Chevron Confirms Receipt of License Allowing Import of Venezuelan Oil

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th November, 2022) Chevron confirmed to Sputnik that it received authorization from the US government to extract oil in Venezuela, adding that the company is determined to keep a constructive presence in the Latin American country.

The United States granted the new license after the Venezuelan government, led by President Nicolas Maduro, and the opposition resumed talks in Mexico City and came to an agreement on addressing the humanitarian crisis in the country, including an agreement on the continuation of talks focused on the 2024 elections in Venezuela.

"Chevron confirms the receipt of General License No. 41 as published by the Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) and which authorizes the production and lifting of petroleum or petroleum products produced by the Chevron Joint Ventures (JVs), and to conduct related maintenance, repair, or servicing of the Chevron JVs," a Chevron spokesperson said in a statement to Sputnik on Saturday.

The new license, according to the spokesperson, means Chevron can now commercialize Venezuelan oil that is currently being produced from the company's Joint Ventures assets.

Chevron is determined to remain a constructive presence in the country and to continue supporting social investment programs aimed at providing humanitarian relief, the spokesperson said.

Chevron is committed to conducting its business in compliance with the new framework provided, the spokesperson said, adding that the Treasury's decision brings added transparency to the Venezuelan oil sector.

Earlier in the day, a senior US administration official said the Treasury issued a time-limited general license authorizing Chevron to resume limited natural resource extraction operations in Venezuela, which will be effective for six months, but the US government retains the authority to amend or revoke the authorization at anytime should Maduro fail to negotiate in good faith or follow through on his commitments with the opposition.

The US official pointed out that under the license, Venezuela state oil company PDVSA will not receive profit from the sale of oil because profits earned will instead go towards repayment of debt to Chevron.

Moreover, the US official underscored that Venezuela-related sanctions and restrictions imposed by the US still remain in place and this decision should not be interpreted as a permissive environment on sanctions. However, the US will consider whether its policies remain open to further calibrating its sanctions on Venezuela, which will demand on whether the Venezuelan government takes concrete steps to address several key issues.

The US government will also continue to require significant reporting by Chevron on financial operations of its joint ventures in Venezuela to ensure full transparency, the US official said.

A source familiar with the matter said that for oil production in Venezuela to really move up, Western partners would need to be allowed to invest, which will take time with US sanctions still in place.

The US is looking at Venezuela as an additional source for crude oil, but has no intention of a blanket lifting of sanctions, sources told Sputnik earlier this month.

The Biden administration is looking for options to help lower gasoline prices for US consumers after OPEC decided to slash production due to a slowing economy and the Strategic Petroleum Reserve supply drops to record lows after President Biden released some 180 million barrels since March.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Business Company Oil Sale Mexico City United States Venezuela March From Government Agreement Extraction (Pakistan) Limited Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, L ..

Mbappe double as France reach World Cup last 16, Lewandowski off the mark

2 hours ago
 PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": R ..

PTI's plan to exert pressure "miserably failed": Rana Sana Ullah

2 hours ago
 Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

Demand of fish increases as winter approaches

2 hours ago
 Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Cze ..

Around 600 People Take Part in Protest Against Czech Gov't Policies in Prague - ..

2 hours ago
 PKMAP Chairman expels several members from party

PKMAP Chairman expels several members from party

2 hours ago
 Scottish rugby legend Doddie Weir dies aged 52

Scottish rugby legend Doddie Weir dies aged 52

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.