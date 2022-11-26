UrduPoint.com

Chevron Must Report Financial Operations Of Joint Ventures In Venezuela - US Official

Chevron, under a new US license, will still be required to provide the US government with significant reports of its financial operations of joint ventures in Venezuela in order to ensure full transparency, a senior US administration official said on Saturday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2022) Chevron, under a new US license, will still be required to provide the US government with significant reports of its financial operations of joint ventures in Venezuela in order to ensure full transparency, a senior US administration official said on Saturday.

"We will continue also to require significant reporting by Chevron on financial operations of the joint ventures to ensure full transparency," the US official said during a conference call.

"I want to be very clear here that Venezuela-related sanctions and restrictions imposed by the United States still remain in place and should not be interpreted as a permissive environment on sanctions," the official said.

