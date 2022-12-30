Chevron to Import First Shipment of Venezuelan Oil in January - Source

(@FahadShabbir)

The Chevron oil giant is expected to import its first shipment of Venezuelan oil in January after the US Treasury issued a permit in November to allow such action, a source familiar with the matter told Sputnik on Friday.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2022) The Chevron oil giant is expected to import its first shipment of Venezuelan oil in January after the US Treasury issued a permit in November to allow such action, a source familiar with the matter told Sputnik on Friday.

The source said the first shipment, which is expected by mid-January, will amount to one million barrels of Venezuelan oil.

In November, the US Treasury provided a new license that allows Chevron to extract oil in Venezuela for six months through its joint venture partners such as Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA. However, this license does not expand operations or allow new US investment in Venezuela's oil sector.

The United States granted the new license after the Venezuelan government and the opposition resumed talks in Mexico City and came to an agreement on addressing the humanitarian crisis in the country, including an agreement on the continuation of talks focused on the 2024 elections in Venezuela.

A source familiar with the matter told Sputnik that for oil production in Venezuela to really increase, Western partners would need to be allowed to invest, which will take time with US sanctions still in place.

The United States is looking at Venezuela as an additional source for crude oil, but has no intention of a blanket lifting of sanctions, sources told Sputnik in November.

A senior US administration official said during a conference call that Venezuela-related sanctions and restrictions imposed by the US still remain in place and this decision should not be interpreted as a permissive environment on sanctions. However, the United States will consider whether its policies remain open to further calibrating its sanctions on Venezuela, which will depend on whether the Venezuelan government takes concrete steps to address several key issues.

The Biden administration is looking for options to help lower gasoline prices for US consumers after OPEC+ decided to slash production due to a slowing economy and the Strategic Petroleum Reserve supply dropped to record lows following the release of some 180 million barrels since March.