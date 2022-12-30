UrduPoint.com

Chevron To Import First Shipment Of Venezuelan Oil In January - Source

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 30, 2022 | 09:59 PM

Chevron to Import First Shipment of Venezuelan Oil in January - Source

The Chevron oil giant is expected to import its first shipment of Venezuelan oil in January after the US Treasury issued a permit in November to allow such action, a source familiar with the matter told Sputnik on Friday.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2022) The Chevron oil giant is expected to import its first shipment of Venezuelan oil in January after the US Treasury issued a permit in November to allow such action, a source familiar with the matter told Sputnik on Friday.

The source said the first shipment, which is expected by mid-January, will amount to one million barrels of Venezuelan oil.

In November, the US Treasury provided a new license that allows Chevron to extract oil in Venezuela for six months through its joint venture partners such as Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA. However, this license does not expand operations or allow new US investment in Venezuela's oil sector.

The United States granted the new license after the Venezuelan government and the opposition resumed talks in Mexico City and came to an agreement on addressing the humanitarian crisis in the country, including an agreement on the continuation of talks focused on the 2024 elections in Venezuela.

A source familiar with the matter told Sputnik that for oil production in Venezuela to really increase, Western partners would need to be allowed to invest, which will take time with US sanctions still in place.

The United States is looking at Venezuela as an additional source for crude oil, but has no intention of a blanket lifting of sanctions, sources told Sputnik in November.

A senior US administration official said during a conference call that Venezuela-related sanctions and restrictions imposed by the US still remain in place and this decision should not be interpreted as a permissive environment on sanctions. However, the United States will consider whether its policies remain open to further calibrating its sanctions on Venezuela, which will depend on whether the Venezuelan government takes concrete steps to address several key issues.

The Biden administration is looking for options to help lower gasoline prices for US consumers after OPEC+ decided to slash production due to a slowing economy and the Strategic Petroleum Reserve supply dropped to record lows following the release of some 180 million barrels since March.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Import Company Oil Mexico City United States Venezuela January March November Government Agreement Million Opposition

Recent Stories

Sultan bin Khalifa attends mass wedding

Sultan bin Khalifa attends mass wedding

15 minutes ago
 PTI ignorant real national issues: Sherry

PTI ignorant real national issues: Sherry

51 seconds ago
 Chairman WAPDA visits Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Pro ..

Chairman WAPDA visits Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project

53 seconds ago
 Backup Power Line to Zaporizhzhia NPP Disconnected ..

Backup Power Line to Zaporizhzhia NPP Disconnected Due to Shelling - IAEA

56 seconds ago
 Trump Says Publication of His Tax Returns Will Lea ..

Trump Says Publication of His Tax Returns Will Lead to 'Horrible Things' for Man ..

58 seconds ago
 Pillion riding in ICT banned on new year's eve

Pillion riding in ICT banned on new year's eve

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.