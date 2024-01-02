Chevron to take up to $4bn impairment impact in Q4

(@FahadShabbir)

Oil giant Chevron said Tuesday it would take an accounting hit to part of its US assets and recognize some losses, resulting in an impact in its fourth quarter results of up to $4 billion

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Oil giant Chevron said Tuesday it would take an accounting hit to part of its US assets and recognize some losses, resulting in an impact in its fourth quarter results of up to $4 billion.

The impairment of US assets, mainly in California, was "due to continuing regulatory challenges in the state," while the loss relates to oil and gas production assets earlier sold in the US Gulf of Mexico, said the company in a filing.

The regulatory difficulties resulted in lower anticipated future investment levels in its business plans, Chevron said.

But it expects to keep running the assets for "many years to come."

Meanwhile, the loss involves "abandonment and decommissioning obligations," after companies that bought the production assets filed for protection under Chapter 11 of the US Bankruptcy Code.

The decommissioning activities are to take place over the coming decade.

"We believe it is now probable and estimable that a portion of these obligations will revert to the Company," Chevron said.

The actions are, in total, estimated to result in charges of $3.5 billion to $4.0 billion in Chevron's fourth quarter 2023 results.

It expects to treat the financial impacts as special items, excluding them from adjusted earnings.