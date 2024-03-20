Chicken, Eggs Prices Reach At Rs 420 Per Kg, Rs 280 Per Dozen
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 20, 2024 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) The price of poultry chicken reached Rs 420 per kg and the price of poultry eggs reached Rs 280 per dozen in the open market in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.
The meat of the poultry chicken has reached Rs 700 to 710 per kg in the open market, according to the survey conducted by APP here on Wednesday.
The price of poultry chickens and eggs has been going above Rs 420 to 280 per kg and dozen for the past last months, which is getting away from the purchasing power of consumers day by day.
The prices of poultry items have increased by 20 percent in the twin cities during the last month after Ramazan began, which has created huge volatility in the market.
According to the market survey, during the last two months in the twin cities, a 24% increase was witnessed in the price of poultry chicken, while as same as 30 per cent increase in the price of poultry eggs in the same period.
Meanwhile, talking to APP, former Chairman of Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA), Dr Sajjad Arshad said that the increase in the current prices of poultry was due to demand and supply factor.
He said that the increase in poultry business inputs and cost of doing business was seen across the country due to which the market was in crisis.
He said that many people related to the chicken business were affected by the current crisis, especially small businesses. A number of poultry farms were closed for suffering the business by the current economic crisis.
Sajjad said that the country’s economic conditions are also an important issue and the poultry feed ingredients imported from foreign countries are very expensive, in which soybean is important.
He said that many soybean ships have stopped at Karachi port, which has an inevitable impact on poultry prices.
Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA) has also called for a further increase in the prices of chicken and there was an increase observed in the prices of poultry items in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.
