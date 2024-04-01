Open Menu

Chicken, Eggs Prices Reach At Rs 445 Per Kg, Rs 290 Per Dozen

Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Chicken, eggs prices reach at Rs 445 per kg, Rs 290 per dozen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) The price of poultry chicken during the second half of the holy months of Ramazan reached at Rs 445 per kg and the price of poultry eggs reached Rs 290 per dozen in the open market in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

The meat of the poultry chicken has reached Rs 650 to 660 per kg in the open market, according to the survey conducted by APP here on Monday.

The price of poultry chickens and eggs has been going above Rs 445 to 290 per kg and dozen for the last months, which is getting away from the purchasing power of consumers day by day.

The prices of poultry items have increased by 30 percent in the twin cities during the last month after Ramazan began, which has created huge volatility in the market.

According to the market survey, during the last two months in the twin cities, a 28% increase was witnessed in the price of poultry chicken, while as same a 30 percent increase in the price of poultry eggs in the same period.

Meanwhile, talking to APP, the former Chairman of the Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA), Dr  Sajjad Arshad said that the increase in the current prices of poultry was due to demand and supply factors during Ramazan.

He said that the increase in poultry business inputs and cost of doing business was seen across the country due to which the market was in crisis.

Sajjad said that the country’s economic conditions are also an important issue and the poultry feed ingredients imported from foreign countries are expensive, in which soybean is important.

He said that many soybean ships have stopped at Karachi port, which has an inevitable impact on poultry prices.

Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA) has also called for a further increase in the prices of chicken and there was an increase observed in the prices of poultry items in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi, he added.

