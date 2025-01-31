Chicken prices increases by Rs 65 as compare with previous month in twin cities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) In the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi the price of chicken increased by Rs 65 per kg as compared with the previous month of December 2024, and the current price of poultry chicken increased from Rs 430 to Rs 440 rupees per kilo to January 31st,2025.

The last month until December 24, the chicken was sold at 350 rupees per kg, which was less than the previous month's price hike in poultry prices in the retail market.

The prices of poultry consumables, chicken, and eggs have been reduced for the past few weeks and are once again out of the public's reach.

The prices of poultry items have increased by 15 percent in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi during the last two weeks, which has created huge volatility in the market.

According to the market survey conducted by APP here Friday, during the past two weeks in the twin cities, a 15 percent increase was witnessed in the price of chicken, while a same 12 per cent increase in the price of poultry eggs in the last seven weeks.

According to the survey, the price of live chicken in the twin cities was between Rs 412 to 440 per kg from the last three weeks of this month of January 2025. Similarly, chicken meat is sold at Rs 670 to Rs 680 per kg in the market of both cities.

During this time, it was also found that in the last few weeks poultry eggs used to be sold at Rs 220 to 250 per dozen in the market of both cities.

Meanwhile, talking to APP, the farmer Chairman Pakistan Poultry Association (PPA), Chaudhry, Muhammad Ashraf said the increase in the current prices of poultry is due to demand and supply issues.

PPA ex. Chairman said that the increase in poultry business inputs and cost of doing business was seen across the country due to which the market was in crisis.

He said that many people related to the chicken business in the country were affected by the current crisis and especially small businesses and poultry farms were closed, adding the poultry business in the four provinces including Punjab, Sindh, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is suffering from the current economic crisis.

Chaudhry Ashraf said that the country’s economic conditions are also an important issue and the poultry feed ingredients imported from foreign countries are very expensive, in which soybean is important.

He said that many soybean ships have stopped at Karachi port, which has an inevitable impact on poultry prices.