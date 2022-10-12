UrduPoint.com

Chief Collector Customs Assures To Address Tariffs Issues Of Business Community

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 12, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Chief Collector Customs assures to address tariffs issues of business community

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ) :Business community is playing a key role in promoting trade and economic activities, and all possible measures would be taken to address their customs related issues.

This was said by Chief Collector (Customs North), Islamabad Muhammad Imran Khan Mohmand while speaking to the business community during his visit to Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI).

He said an improved 'export facilitation scheme' would be rolled out soon to facilitate the exporters.

He said business community should take advantage of the Trade Information Portal of Pakistan to improve their knowledge about import and export matters.

He said the We-BOC system was also facilitating the traders in customs clearance and they should take advantage of it.

He also urged the business community to cooperate with the customs department in identifying those who misuse the green channel to make it more effective for clearance of containers.

ICCI President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari said the best option to resolve the current economic crisis was to boost exports and foreign reserves.

He urged for taking short, medium and long term measures to improve exports.

He also asked the customs department to arrange seminars in chambers of commerce across the country to educate the business community about improving exports.

He said that a subject on exports should be included in the syllabus of schools and colleges to educate the students about the importance of exports for the country.

"Further automation of Customs operations is important to facilitate the business community in import and export matters." He urged for revising HS Codes to ensure accurate assessment of the imported goods and rationalizing customs duties on the imported items used in the production activities.  Former ICCI President Mian Akram Farid asked the customs department to look into that matter that industry in settled areas such as Islamabad was getting no benefits from the tax-exempted industry in FATA/PATA as its products were not reaching the settled areas.

On the occasion, members of the business community highlighted various customs-related issues and requested the Chief Collector Customs to address them on priority.

