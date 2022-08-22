UrduPoint.com

Chief Commissioner ICT Assures ICCI Of Help In Industrial Estate Project

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 22, 2022

Chief Commissioner ICT assures ICCI of help in Industrial Estate project

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Chief Commissioner Islamabad Captain (R) Muhammad Usman on Monday assured Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) of all possible help in materializing its Industrial Estate project to promote industrial activities.

Talking to a delegation of ICCI led by its President Muhammad Shakeel Munir, who called on him, he said that the business community was playing an important role in the economic development of the country and assured that he would play role to resolve their key issues.

He said that he was interested in promoting Pakistan's national game hockey by developing an Astroturf ground in the Capital and said that the business community should support him in such efforts.

Speaking at the occasion, Muhammad Shakeel Munir, President ICCI highlighted the key issues of the business community that needed close attention of the ICT Administration.

He said that ICCI was making efforts since long for the establishment of a new industrial estate in this region to boost industrialization and stressed that ICT Administration and CDA should fully support ICCI in realization of this important project.

He also briefed him about issues related to CDA including lease renewal issue of industries, parking issue in markets, expediting work on IJP road and hoped that he would take necessary measures to address them.

He assured that the business community would fully support the Chief Commissioner ICT in efforts promoting hockey in the Federal capital as it was our national game. He said that for this purpose, a ground in Islamabad should be allocated to ICCI to promote sports activities.

Senior Vice President Jamshaid Akhter Sheikh, Vice President ICCI Muhammad Faheem Khan, Chairman Founder Group Khalid Iqbal Malik, Tariq Sadiq, Zafar Bakhtawari and others also spoke at the occasion and congratulated Capt. (Retd) Muhammad Usman on his appointment as Chief Commissioner Islamabad.

They also highlighted the key issues of the business community that needed the attention of ICT Administration and CDA.

