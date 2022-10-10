UrduPoint.com

Chief Commissioner ICT Assures To Expedite Post-fire Structure Stability Report Of Centaurus Mall

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 10, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Chief Commissioner ICT assures to expedite post-fire structure stability report of Centaurus Mall

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2022 ) :Chief Commissioner Capt. (Retd) Muhammad Usman on Monday assured that he would expedite the post-fire structure stability report of the Centaurus Mall and move master to finalize its matters.

He also allowed the Centaurus management to arrange the cleaning of the mall besides allowing owners to collect their possessions from the mall, said a press release.

He said this while talking to a delegation of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) that called on him led by its President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari. Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan former President ICCI and CEO Centaurus Mall, Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi former President ICCI and Naseer Ahmed senior member ICCI were in the delegation.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, President ICCI and Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan former President ICCI and CEO Centaurus briefed the Chief Commissioner and Chairman CDA about the fire incident in the mall and thanked him for monitoring the rescue and firefighting operations in his presence.

They also thanked Corps Commander 10 Corps Rawalpindi, Pakistan Air Force, Pakistan Navy, Rescue 1122 and Fire Brigade for their active role in bringing the fire under control due to which the Centaurus Mall was saved from serious damages.

They assured that ICCI and the Centaurus Mall Management would fully cooperate with the ICT Administration in completing the technical report and restoring the mall back to its normal operations.   Sardar Yasir Ilyas informed the Chief Commissioner ICT that the mall is perfectly fine and fire did not penetrate the structure of the tower due to which the structure is sound & safe.

He requested that the tenants and residents may be allowed to reside in Tower-B.

He said that each component of the complex is independent, therefore, the entire complex may not be sealed.

Sardar Yasir said they would provide full support to the CDA and the administration for inspection of the mall adding that the complex may be de-sealed and the residents may not be asked to leave as it will create problems for them.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Fire Pakistan Navy Fine Rawalpindi Chamber May Rescue 1122 Commerce Capital Development Authority From Industry

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz to leave for Astana tomorrow to attend ..

PM Shehbaz to leave for Astana tomorrow to attend CICA Summit

2 minutes ago
 Finance Minister Dar leaves for the US

Finance Minister Dar leaves for the US

1 hour ago
 realme C25Y is Making Waves in the Market with a B ..

Realme C25Y is Making Waves in the Market with a Brand New Price of PKR 28,999/-

2 hours ago
 ECC approves continuation of RCET for export orien ..

ECC approves continuation of RCET for export oriented sectors during FY 2022-23

4 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Ministerâ€™s remarks ..

Pakistan rejects Indian Prime Ministerâ€™s remarks about IIOJK

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 October 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.