Chief Commissioner outlines salient features of Point of Sale (POS) Immigration

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :Chief Commissioner Inland Revenue, Sardar Ali Khwaja on Wednesday outlined that salient features of the newly introduced Point of Sale (POS) Immigration system what he believed would provide online data about status of business and sales volume of shopkeepers.

With help of mobile application, he said, POS Immigration would help provide information on status of invoices and receipts of duty, shopkeepers deposited to concerned tax officials.

He expressed these views while addressing a meeting pertaining to point of sale (POS) Immigration held at Regional Tax Office Peshawar.

The Chief Commissioner said the new system would prove a game-changer in sales tax that would provide direct relief to traders, businessmen, retailers and people.

Khwaja explained in detail about different features and points about new sales tax laws related to POS Immigration and replied to different quarries in details.

He directed Commissioners Inland Revenue to create awareness about importance of this new system and conduct seminars at important places besides taking media along in this connection.

The new system would enhance tax revenue and help documentation of economy.

The Chief Commissioner constituted a three members committee that would contact eligible retailers and provide them technical and legal assistance, besides efforts to persuade them join this new system.